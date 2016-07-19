FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran nuclear deal parties say U.S. must facilitate banking in Iran: Araqchi
July 19, 2016 / 1:36 PM / a year ago

Iran nuclear deal parties say U.S. must facilitate banking in Iran: Araqchi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iran's top nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi leaves a hotel after meeting senior officials from the United States, Russia, China, Britain, Germany and France in Vienna, Austria, October 19, 2015.Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran's chief nuclear envoy Abbas Araqchi said the world powers with whom it concluded a deal last year to shrink its atomic program in exchange for sanctions relief had agreed with Tehran on Tuesday that obstacles to banking with Iran should be removed.

"It was clear that the message was for the U.S. Treasury ... to make more clarification for banks and economic entities who wish to work with Iran and create a positive and constructive atmosphere for them to work," Araqchi said after meeting diplomats from the United States and other countries in Vienna.

"This is a major issue which should be dealt with the U.S. administration ... I think there is a big request ... to make more clarification and remove obstacles in the way of banking transactions with Iran."

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
