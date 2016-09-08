VIENNA Iran has stayed within the limits of a nuclear deal it agreed with six world powers last year on its stockpiles of uranium and heavy water, two chemicals that could be used in an atomic weapons program, the U.N. nuclear agency said on Thursday.
In exchange for sanctions relief, Iran in 2015 committed to keeping its stockpile of uranium enriched to up to 3.67 percent purity below 300 kg (662 pounds) and its stock of heavy water, a non-radioactive product, at less than 130 metric tonnes.
"Throughout the reporting period, Iran had no more than 130 metric tonnes of heavy water... Iran's total (low) enriched uranium stockpile did not exceed 300 kg," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a quarterly report on Iran.
The IAEA is in charge of policing the nuclear deal.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Louise Ireland)
