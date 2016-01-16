FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Timing of implementation of Iran nuclear deal on track: U.S. official
January 16, 2016 / 5:41 PM / 2 years ago

Timing of implementation of Iran nuclear deal on track: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The implementation of a nuclear deal with Iran, which will end international sanctions against Tehran, is on track to be completed, with a few technical issues remaining, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Saturday.

“There is no delay but we have some technical clarifications currently taking place,” the official said. “The timing of implementation day is not related at all to the American citizen release issue,” the official added.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Kevin Liffey

