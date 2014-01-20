FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. atom inspectors disconnecting enrichment equipment in Iran: TV
January 20, 2014 / 8:40 AM / 4 years ago

U.N. atom inspectors disconnecting enrichment equipment in Iran: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - U.N. nuclear inspectors have begun disconnecting some centrifuges used for enriching uranium at Iran’s Natanz plant under a landmark nuclear deal with world powers due to take effect on Monday, Iranian state television reported.

Under the agreement, Iran will suspend its higher-grade uranium enrichment - a process that could bring it closer to the capability to produce fuel suitable for nuclear bombs - in return for some easing of Western sanctions.

“The IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) inspectors in the Natanz plant are disconnecting cascades,” the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation, Ali Akbar Salehi, told state TV, referring to interlinked networks of centrifuges. “The sanctions iceberg against Iran is melting.”

Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; writing by Fredrik Dahl,; editing by Mark Heinrich

