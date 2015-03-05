Iraq says Iran nuclear talks will lead to peaceful solution

Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari speaks during a joint news conference with Turkey's Energy Minister Taner Yildiz (not in picture ) in Baghdad January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iraq believes that international negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program will lead to a peaceful outcome, Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari said on Thursday.

Jaafari told a United Nations-sponsored Conference on Disarmament in Geneva that developing countries had an inalienable right to use nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“We believe these (talks) will lead to a peaceful solution and will resolve controversial points,” Jaafari told the forum.