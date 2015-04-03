Israeli security cabinet united in opposition to Iran deal: statement

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s security cabinet is united in its opposition to the framework deal reached between world powers and Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement issued following a special meeting said on Friday.

Netanyahu, who earlier spoke by phone with U.S. President Barack Obama, saying that he was “vehemently opposed” to the agreement, was shortly expected to deliver a statement.

Obama called Netanyahu within hours of the deal being struck, saying it represented significant progress toward a lasting solution that cuts off Iran’s path to a nuclear weapon.