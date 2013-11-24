Geneva nuclear deal with Iran 'historic mistake': Netanyahu

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday the interim nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers was a historic mistake.
“What was achieved last night in Geneva is not a historic agreement, it was a historic mistake,” Netanyahu told his cabinet in public remarks. “Today the world has become a much more dangerous place because the most dangerous regime in the world took a significant step towards obtaining the world’s most dangerous weapon.”
