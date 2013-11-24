FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Geneva nuclear deal with Iran 'historic mistake': Netanyahu
#World News
November 24, 2013 / 9:25 AM / 4 years ago

Geneva nuclear deal with Iran 'historic mistake': Netanyahu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a joint news conference with French President Francois Hollande (not pictured) at his residence in Jerusalem November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday the interim nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers was a historic mistake.

“What was achieved last night in Geneva is not a historic agreement, it was a historic mistake,” Netanyahu told his cabinet in public remarks. “Today the world has become a much more dangerous place because the most dangerous regime in the world took a significant step towards obtaining the world’s most dangerous weapon.”

Writing by Jeffrey Heller, Editing by Maayan Lubell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
