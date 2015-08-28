Obama: U.S., Israel in talks 'for months' over security cooperation

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a speech at the Andrew P. Sanchez Community Center in Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans, Louisiana, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that the U.S. and Israeli governments have been in discussions for months about security cooperation.

“We’ve been in discussions with the Israeli government for months now about the importance of us getting back on track in working together to enhance our security cooperation,” Obama said during a webcast with U.S. Jewish organizations about the nuclear deal with Iran.

He said that cooperation could include next generation missile defense programs, improved intelligence and “how to counteract Iran proxies.”