White House to 'reserve judgment' on Netanyahu visit to Congress

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday that it has not yet spoken with Israeli government officials about the plans of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday to address a joint meeting of Congress on Feb. 11 and reserves judgment on the visit.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said U.S. officials will reserve judgment on the visit until they hear from counterparts about Netanyahu’s plans.

“The protocol would suggest that the leader of one country would contact the leader of another country when he’s traveling there,” Earnest told reporters traveling with Obama aboard Air Force One.

“This particular event seems to be a departure from that protocol,” Earnest said.