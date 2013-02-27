FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran says nuclear talks with powers "positive step"
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 27, 2013 / 9:04 AM / in 5 years

Iran says nuclear talks with powers "positive step"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary and chief nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili smiles before talks in Almaty February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stanislav Filippov/Pool

ALMATY (Reuters) - Iran said nuclear talks with world powers were a “positive step”, after two days of negotiations that ended in Almaty on Wednesday.

In a statement after the February 26-27 talks, Iran said expert level talks between the two sides would be held in Istanbul on March 18 and another round of political negotiations on April 5-6.

Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator suggested Iran could discuss its production of nuclear fuel enriched to a fissile concentration of 20 percent - which greatly worries the West - but appeared to rule out closing the underground Fordow enrichment plant.

Saeed Jalili said the six powers - the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China - at Almaty had tried to “get closer to our viewpoint”, which he said was positive.

The Iranian statement said: “We consider these talks a positive step which could be completed by taking a positive and constructive approach and taking reciprocal steps.”

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak, Fredrik Dahl, Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.