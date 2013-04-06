Iran says still gap in positions after nuclear talks

Iran's chief negotiator Saeed Jalili attends a news conference after the talks on Iran's nuclear programme in Almaty, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

ALMATY (Reuters) - Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator said on Saturday there was some distance between the positions of Tehran and world powers but its disputed uranium enrichment could be a subject for confidence-building cooperation.

Saeed Jalili spoke after two days of talks in the Kazakh city of Almaty failed to achieve substantive progress in the decade-old dispute over Iran’s nuclear program.

“We proposed our plan of action and the other party was not ready and they asked for some time to study the idea,” Jalili told a news conference. He said was now up to the powers to demonstrate willingness to take confidence-building steps.