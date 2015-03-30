FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iranian journalist seeks political asylum at nuclear talks
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 30, 2015 / 1:24 PM / 2 years ago

Iranian journalist seeks political asylum at nuclear talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - An Iranian journalist who previously served as a media advisor to President Hassan Rouhani has sought political asylum in Switzerland where he was reporting on Iran’s nuclear negotiations, Iranian news websites reported.

Iranian news website Tabnak named the journalist as Amir Hossein Motaghi, who helped Rouhani to his landslide win in the 2013 presidential elections.

Britain’s Daily Telegraph quoted Motaghi complaining about censorship, saying he could “only write what he was told”.

“My conscience would not allow me to carry out my profession in this manner any more,” the Telegraph reported him as telling IraneFarda, an opposition news website based in London.

Motaghi was in Lausanne covering the nuclear talks for the Iran Student Correspondents Association (ISCA) but that organization said it had now ended its relationship with him.

“Following reports of a known person seeking asylum ... ISCA informed the (Iranian foreign) ministry it had cut all ties with this individual,” the ministry said in a statement cited by Iran’s Fars news agency.

The Swiss authorities declined to comment.

“For reasons of protecting personal data, we never give any information about individual cases,” said Celine Kohlprath, spokeswoman of the Swiss state secretariat for migration.

Reporting by Sam Wilkin; additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.