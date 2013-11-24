Kerry says nuclear deal makes Mideast nations, Israel safer

GENEVA (Reuters) - An agreement between Iran and major powers would make it harder for Iran to make a dash to build a nuclear weapon and would make Israel and other U.S. allies safer, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday.

Speaking after the agreement was struck between Iran and six major powers, Kerry also said that while U.S. President Barack Obama would not take off the table the possible use of force against Iran, he believed it was necessary first to exhaust diplomacy.

Addressing one of the most contentious issues in the 10-year nuclear standoff, Kerry said that the deal does not include any recognition of an Iranian “right” to enrich uranium.