Kerry to brief full U.S. Senate on Iran on Wednesday: aides

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry places his notes on the table before testifying on agreements over Iran's nuclear programs, before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State John Kerry and Secretary of the Treasury Jack Lew will participate in a classified briefing for the full U.S. Senate on Wednesday on the status of talks with Iran, Senate aides said on Tuesday.

President Barack Obama’s administration is pushing lawmakers to hold off on passing any new legislation to impose more sanctions on Iran while delicate negotiations continue on curbing Tehran’s nuclear program.

Kerry appeared at a public House of Representatives hearing on Iran on Tuesday.