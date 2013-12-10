Kerry to brief full U.S. Senate on Iran on Wednesday: aides

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State John Kerry and Secretary of the Treasury Jack Lew will participate in a classified briefing for the full U.S. Senate on Wednesday on the status of talks with Iran, Senate aides said on Tuesday.
President Barack Obama’s administration is pushing lawmakers to hold off on passing any new legislation to impose more sanctions on Iran while delicate negotiations continue on curbing Tehran’s nuclear program.
Kerry appeared at a public House of Representatives hearing on Iran on Tuesday.
Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Christopher Wilson and Jim Loney