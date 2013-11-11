FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry denies reports of divisions among big powers at Iran talks
November 11, 2013 / 9:33 AM / 4 years ago

Kerry denies reports of divisions among big powers at Iran talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry denied on Monday reports that major powers were divided at talks with Iran aimed at resolving a dispute about its nuclear program, adding it was the Islamic Republic that could not agree to a proposed deal.

Speaking at a news conference with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahayan in Abu Dhabi, Kerry said the major powers were “unified on Saturday when we presented a proposal to the Iranians, and the French signed off on it, we signed off on it, and everybody agreed it was a fair proposal. There was unity, but Iran couldn’t take it at that particular moment, they weren’t able to accept that particular thing.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Mahmoud Habboush, Editing by William Maclean

