Kerry ready to come to Geneva on Friday if Iran deal reached: sources

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is ready to travel to Geneva on Friday if a nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers is reached in the coming hours, diplomatic sources said.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said work on a possible deal aimed at ending a decade-long nuclear standoff between Iran and the West was continuing. Iranian officials said on Thursday that they were cautiously optimistic about prospects for an agreement but noted that nothing had been finalized.