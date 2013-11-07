FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry ready to come to Geneva on Friday if Iran deal reached: sources
November 7, 2013 / 11:29 PM / 4 years ago

Kerry ready to come to Geneva on Friday if Iran deal reached: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is ready to travel to Geneva on Friday if a nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers is reached in the coming hours, diplomatic sources said.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said work on a possible deal aimed at ending a decade-long nuclear standoff between Iran and the West was continuing. Iranian officials said on Thursday that they were cautiously optimistic about prospects for an agreement but noted that nothing had been finalized.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau

