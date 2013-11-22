FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry decided to join talks in light of progress made: spokeswoman
November 22, 2013

Kerry decided to join talks in light of progress made: spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry decided to join Iran nuclear talks in Geneva given progress being made in negotiations between Tehran and six world powers, a State Department spokeswoman said on Friday.

“In the light of the progress being made Secretary Kerry decided to travel to Geneva to join his ministerial colleagues tomorrow should an agreement be reached,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed. Writing by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Doina Chiacu

