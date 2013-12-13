FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry says he expects Iran nuclear talks to continue shortly
December 13, 2013 / 3:12 PM / 4 years ago

Kerry says he expects Iran nuclear talks to continue shortly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry listens to a question during a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday he expected nuclear talks with Iran to resume in the coming days, saying progress had been made and that consultations were now needed.

Kerry was speaking after diplomats said Iran had interrupted technical discussions with six world powers in Vienna over how to implement a deal whereby Tehran would cap its nuclear program in return for limited sanctions easing.

“We have been hard at it in Vienna ... we are making progress but I think that they’re at a point in those talks where folks feel a need to consult and take a moment,” Kerry said during a visit to Israel. “There is every expectation that the talks are going to continue in the next few days and that we will proceed to the full implementation of that plan.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; writing by Crispian Balmer; editing by Andrew Roche

