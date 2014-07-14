FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kerry says had 'good' talks with Iran's Zarif, EU's Ashton
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 14, 2014 / 7:13 PM / 3 years ago

Kerry says had 'good' talks with Iran's Zarif, EU's Ashton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday that he had a “good meeting” with his Iranian counterpart and a senior European Union official over Tehran’s nuclear program ahead of July 20 deadline for an agreement.

“We are working. We are working very hard. A lot of serious discussions. It was a good meeting,” he told reporters after a two-hour meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton.

It was the second day of talks between Kerry and Zarif as they try to narrow wide differences in negotiating positions over a deal intended to end a decade-long dispute over nuclear work which Tehran says is peaceful. The West fears it may be aimed at developing nuclear weapons capability.

Reporting By John Irish; editing by Fredrik Dahl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.