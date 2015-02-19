Kerry to meet Iran counterpart in Geneva on Sunday: State Department

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry sits with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif before a meeting in Geneva January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will travel to Geneva on Sunday for talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as part of negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program, the State Department said on Thursday.

Kerry will also travel to London a day earlier to meet with his British counterpart Philip Hammond to discuss bilateral and global issues, State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

Iran and six world powers, including the United States, resume talks on Friday to try to narrow remaining gaps in negotiations to end a 12-year standoff with the powers.

(Refiles to add dropped letter in Hammond in paragraph 2)