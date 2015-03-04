FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry says significant gaps remain in Iran talks
March 4, 2015 / 2:28 PM / 3 years ago

Kerry says significant gaps remain in Iran talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Significant gaps and important choices remain in talks on Iran’s nuclear program, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday, after completing a round of talks over three days with Iranian Foreign Secretary Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Kerry said he would not be distracted from the talks by external factors or politics and any deal would include intrusive access and verification measures and increase the “breakout” time needed for Iran to build a nuclear weapon.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Tom Miles; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

