Kerry's bike accident won't slow Iran nuclear talks: U.S. State Dept.
June 1, 2015 / 5:46 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry's bike accident won't slow Iran nuclear talks: U.S. State Dept.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry remains committed to the established timetable for Iran nuclear talks, despite breaking his leg in a cycling accident and returning to the United States for treatment, a State Department spokeswoman said on Monday.

Kerry has spoken with the Iranian foreign minister since his accident and intends to physically attend talks scheduled for the end of the month, State spokeswoman Marie Harf said. The major powers negotiating with Iran over its nuclear program have a self-imposed June 30 deadline to reach an agreement.

“To be very clear, the secretary is absolutely committed to moving forward with the negotiations, to proceeding with them on the exact same timetable as before his accident,” Harf said.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Emily Stephenson

