A U.S. military C-17 aircraft from a base in Ramstein, Germany taxis at Geneva airport to repatriate U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Geneva, Switzerland June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday it was too early to assess the impact of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry’s recent leg injury on the timing and location of ongoing Iran nuclear talks.

The United States and five other world powers have a June 30 deadline to reach a deal with Iran that would limit its nuclear capabilities in exchange for an easing of sanctions.