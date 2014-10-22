FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kerry expects 'deep' engagement with Congress on Iran talks
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 22, 2014 / 10:03 AM / 3 years ago

Kerry expects 'deep' engagement with Congress on Iran talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry walks off his plane upon his arrival in Berlin, October 21, 2014, for a visit to mark the upcoming 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BERLIN (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on a visit to Berlin on Wednesday that the Obama administration planned to fully consult Congress about ongoing negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program.

“I personally believe, as does the president, that Congress has an extremely important role to play in this and Congress will play a role in this,” Kerry said in response to a question about whether U.S. lawmakers might be shut out of the decision-making process.

Kerry said a possible suspension of sanctions against Iran in any nuclear deal “does not in any way write Congress out of the process or suggest that in the end Congress isn’t going to have a vote.”

“We anticipate hearings, a significant amount of back and forth. We certainly will be briefing as we go forward in the next weeks. And we look forward to serious and deep congressional engagement in this effort,” he added.

Related Coverage

Writing by Noah Barkin and Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.