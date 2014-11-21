Kerry, Zarif to meet again in push to reach nuclear deal

VIENNA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will hold a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday evening, a U.S. official said, hours after his spokeswoman said he would leave the nuclear talks for meetings in Paris.

The U.S. official did not elaborate or say when the meeting would start. European Union envoy Catherine Ashton would also take part in the meeting. Iran and six world powers aim to reach a deal to end a 12-year dispute over Tehran’s nuclear program by a Nov. 24 deadline.