Kerry, Zarif, Mogherini to meet in Vienna Saturday on Iran nuclear deal
#World News
January 15, 2016 / 8:53 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry, Zarif, Mogherini to meet in Vienna Saturday on Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will meet Iran’s foreign minister and the European Union’s foreign policy chief in Vienna on Saturday to discuss the Iran nuclear deal, the U.S. State Department said on Friday.

“All parties have continued making steady progress towards Implementation Day of the (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action Iran nuclear deal), which will ensure the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program,” State Department spokesman Mark Toner said in a brief statement announcing Kerry’s plans to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini in Vienna.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Eric Walsh

