U.S. officially lifts U.S. nuclear sanctions against Iran: Kerry

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States officially lifted nuclear sanctions against Iran on Saturday, when Secretary of State John Kerry confirmed in a statement that the International Atomic Energy Agency had verified that Iran had “fully implemented its required commitments” under the nuclear deal.

According to a senior State Department official, Kerry signed a series of documents including certification to the U.S. government that the IAEA had certified compliance in their report, and waivers to implement lifting of the U.S. Congressional sanctions.