Kerry says American prisoners in Iran should be on way home shortly

VIENNA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Saturday that American prisoners in Iran would be on their way home shortly after being released from custody by Iran under a prisoner deal.

“I am very happy to say, as we speak, we have received confirmation that five Americans that have been unjustly detained in Iran have been released ... and they should be on their way home to their families before long,” Kerry said in a statement at the end of nuclear talks.