Progress in Iran talks but difficult issues remain: Kerry
#World News
July 5, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 2 years ago

Progress in Iran talks but difficult issues remain: Kerry

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry attends a meeting with British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond (not pictured) at a hotel in Vienna, Austria, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran and the United States have made “genuine progress” on a nuclear deal but there are several difficult issues to resolve and Washington is ready to walk away from the talks if need be, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday.

“We have in fact made genuine progress but ... we are not yet where we need to be on several of the most difficult issues,” Kerry told reporters. “If we don’t have a deal and there is absolute intransigence and unwillingness to move on the things that are important (for) us, (U.S.) President (Barack) Obama has always said we’re prepared to walk away.”

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and John Irish; editing Parisa Hafezi

