Kerry, Zarif had 'productive' meeting in Vienna: State Department
June 30, 2015

Kerry, Zarif had 'productive' meeting in Vienna: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, held a “productive” meeting in Vienna on Tuesday, the State Department said, as negotiations on curbing Iran’s nuclear program were extended.

The two diplomats had a lengthy one-on-one discussion amid negotiations between Iran and six major powers. “I‘m told it was a productive meeting,” State Department spokesman John Kirby told a daily briefing in Washington.

