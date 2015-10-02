FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry, Iran's Zarif discuss nuclear deal: State Department
October 2, 2015 / 11:03 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry, Iran's Zarif discuss nuclear deal: State Department

United States Secretary of State John Kerry (L) meets with Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, at the United Nations in New York, September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met on Friday to discuss implementation of the agreement to curb Iran’s nuclear program, the State Department said in a statement.

Kerry and Zarif met in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly meeting, the statement said.

An Iranian official said Kerry and Zarif also discussed the crisis in Syria and Russian air strikes against rebels fighting the Syrian government.

Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington and Parisa Hafezi in New York; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

