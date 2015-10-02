Kerry, Iran's Zarif discuss nuclear deal: State Department

(Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met on Friday to discuss implementation of the agreement to curb Iran’s nuclear program, the State Department said in a statement.

Kerry and Zarif met in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly meeting, the statement said.

An Iranian official said Kerry and Zarif also discussed the crisis in Syria and Russian air strikes against rebels fighting the Syrian government.