Iran won't give up uranium stockpile until military file closed: Khamenei

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran will not give up its stockpile of enriched uranium or repurpose the heavy water nuclear reactor at Arak until the issue of possible military dimensions (PMDs) to its disputed nuclear program is solved, its top leader said on Wednesday.

“Any action regarding Arak and dispatching uranium abroad ... will take place after the PMD file is closed,” Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wrote in a letter to President Hassan Rouhani.

The letter, published on Khamenei’s website, approved implementation of a nuclear deal agreed with world powers in July, subject to certain conditions.