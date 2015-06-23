Iran's Khamenei says U.S. wants to destroy Tehran's nuclear industry: TV

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday the United States wanted to destroy entirely the Islamic republic’s nuclear industry, state TV reported.

“America is after destroying our nuclear industry altogether,” he said. “Our negotiators’ aim is to safeguard Iran’s integrity ... and our nuclear achievements during the talks.”

Iran and six major powers are trying to clinch a final deal on Iran’s nuclear activities by June 30.