Iran's Khamenei says U.S. wants to destroy Tehran's nuclear industry: TV
#World News
June 23, 2015 / 6:52 PM / 2 years ago

Iran's Khamenei says U.S. wants to destroy Tehran's nuclear industry: TV

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks live on television after casting his ballot in the Iranian presidential election in Tehran June 12, 2009. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday the United States wanted to destroy entirely the Islamic republic’s nuclear industry, state TV reported.

“America is after destroying our nuclear industry altogether,” he said. “Our negotiators’ aim is to safeguard Iran’s integrity ... and our nuclear achievements during the talks.”

Iran and six major powers are trying to clinch a final deal on Iran’s nuclear activities by June 30.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
