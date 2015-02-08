Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei says 'firmly' backs continuation of nuclear talks with West

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s paramount leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday he and the Iranian people “firmly” backed a nuclear compromise with the West, his strongest signal to date that he is behind Tehran’s negotiations with six major powers.

“I am for the continuation of the talks and reaching a good agreement. Definitely, the Iranian nation will not oppose any accord that upholds its dignity and respect,” Khamenei said in an official statement IRNA news agency.

But Khamenei added that any agreement must be “in one stage”, incorporate all details and allow no “loopholes” that could be used to extract further concessions from Tehran.