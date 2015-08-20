FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Independent Senator King says he will back Iran nuclear deal
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
August 20, 2015 / 12:49 AM / 2 years ago

Independent Senator King says he will back Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Maine Governor Angus King is pictured in this undated photograph released on June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy of the Office of Angus King/Handout

(Reuters) - Senator Angus King, an independent from Maine, said on Wednesday he will support the nuclear deal with Iran, calling it the best available option to stop Iran from developing a nuclear arms capability in the near future.

”A nuclear-armed Iran would be a serious threat to the United States and to the world, but this agreement, if implemented effectively, would prevent Iran from obtaining the capacity to build a nuclear weapon for at least another fifteen years,” ‎King said in a statement.

The Senate and House of Representatives plan to vote by Sept. 17 on a “resolution of disapproval” brought by Republicans who hope to sink the deal reached in July between Iran, the United States and other partners.

Reporting by Peter Cooney in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.