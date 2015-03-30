Kremlin sees positive signals at Iran nuclear talks

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday there were “positive signals” at talks in Lausanne between world powers and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program but it was too soon to talk about the likely outcome.

“Let’s not speculate now whether the glass is half-empty or half-full. There are some positive signals in Lausanne. Now the (foreign) ministers are working there. Let’s wait for the reaction from there,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow. He gave no other details.