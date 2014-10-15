FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran official says centrifuges are 'trivial' in nuclear talks
October 15, 2014 / 9:54 AM / 3 years ago

Iran official says centrifuges are 'trivial' in nuclear talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.S. nuclear negotiators should stop focusing on Iran’s number of centrifuges and should push for a deal, which could help build confidence between Iran and the coalition of countries fighting against Islamic State militants, a senior Iranian politician said on Wednesday.

“This is something like a trivial matter and we should not bargain over trivial matters,” Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani told a news conference in Geneva. “This is not going to be useful, this is not going to solve any real problems.”

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams

