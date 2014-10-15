Iran official says centrifuges are 'trivial' in nuclear talks

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.S. nuclear negotiators should stop focusing on Iran’s number of centrifuges and should push for a deal, which could help build confidence between Iran and the coalition of countries fighting against Islamic State militants, a senior Iranian politician said on Wednesday.

“This is something like a trivial matter and we should not bargain over trivial matters,” Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani told a news conference in Geneva. “This is not going to be useful, this is not going to solve any real problems.”