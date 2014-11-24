FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says 'substantial progress' made in Iran talks
November 24, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

Russia says 'substantial progress' made in Iran talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday substantial progress had been made in talks on Iran’s nuclear program though they failed to produce a final deal before a self-imposed deadline.

“Substantial progress was made,” Lavrov said in Vienna, in comments broadcast by Rossiya 24 television.

He said he expected that in three or four months the parties would agree on the “basic principles” of a final document.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper

