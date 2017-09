U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks after the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to uphold the nationwide availability of tax subsidies that are crucial to the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Reports that U.S. President Barack Obama recently sent a letter to Tehran’s leadership ahead of the looming deadline for talks on Iran’s nuclear program “are not accurate,” a senior U.S. administration official said on Monday.

“We have left the difficult work of the nuclear negotiations to our team on the ground in Vienna,” the official said.