10 months ago
Iran plans to ship heavy water out of country within days, diplomat says
#World News
November 9, 2016 / 3:59 PM / 10 months ago

Iran plans to ship heavy water out of country within days, diplomat says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran plans to ship sensitive material out of the country within days to bring it back under a soft limit set under its nuclear deal with major powers, a senior diplomat with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

A report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday said that Iran was just above the limit of 130 tonnes on its heavy water stock set by the deal, and that the agency had expressed its concern to Tehran over the issue.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
