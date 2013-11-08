FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU says nuclear talks with Iran 'very intense'
November 8, 2013

EU says nuclear talks with Iran 'very intense'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - World powers and Iran are working intensively to advance talks in Geneva over Iran’s disputed nuclear program, a spokesman for European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Friday.

“Very intense work is continuing,” spokesman Michael Mann told reporters. “We hope to make progress today.”

The six world powers - the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - appeared to be closing in on a long-elusive deal in the decade-old dispute over Iranian nuclear intentions after talks on Thursday.

Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

