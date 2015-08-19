U.S. Democratic Senator Markey says he'll support Iran nuclear deal

U.S. Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) speaks to a rally for fast food workers striking for $15 per hour wages and the right to form unions in Boston, Massachusetts August 29, 2013, REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, said on Wednesday he would support the nuclear deal with Iran, saying in a statement that he believed “that if strictly implemented, this plan can be effective.”

The Senate and House of Representatives plan to vote by Sept. 17 on a “resolution of disapproval” brought by Republicans who hope to sink the deal reached in July between Iran, the United States and other partners.