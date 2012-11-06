Iran says will take part in nuclear-free Middle East conference

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Iran said on Tuesday it would take part in a proposed international conference in December on creating a nuclear-free zone in the Middle East.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran now finally has decided to participate at the conference in Finland, in Helsinki, in December on a Middle East (nuclear) free zone,” Ali Asghar Soltanieh, Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, told reporters in Brussels where he attended a seminar on nuclear non-proliferation.