Iran says will take part in nuclear-free Middle East conference
#World News
November 6, 2012 / 2:59 PM / in 5 years

Iran says will take part in nuclear-free Middle East conference

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Iran said on Tuesday it would take part in a proposed international conference in December on creating a nuclear-free zone in the Middle East.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran now finally has decided to participate at the conference in Finland, in Helsinki, in December on a Middle East (nuclear) free zone," Ali Asghar Soltanieh, Iran's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, told reporters in Brussels where he attended a seminar on nuclear non-proliferation.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
