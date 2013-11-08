U.S, Iran, EU held 'good' nuclear talks, end for the night

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton held “good” nuclear talks on Friday and have broken for the night, an EU spokesman said.

Kerry later told journalists when he arrived back at his hotel in Geneva shortly before midnight (6 p.m. ET): “We’re working hard.”

The meeting between Zarif, Kerry and Ashton began around 6:30 p.m. (12:30 p.m. ET)