Iran, powers to hold ministerial meeting at 1500 ET: Iranian media

VIENNA (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from Iran and six world powers will meet at 9:00 p.m. (1500 ET), three hours before the latest deadline for a nuclear deal expires, Iranian state media reported on Monday.

Tasnim news agency, without citing a source, said it would be an “important” meeting. Iranian state television also reported about the ministerial meeting.

Several Western officials said they were unaware of such a meeting having been scheduled yet.