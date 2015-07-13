FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran, powers to hold ministerial meeting at 1500 ET: Iranian media
#World News
July 13, 2015 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

Iran, powers to hold ministerial meeting at 1500 ET: Iranian media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from Iran and six world powers will meet at 9:00 p.m. (1500 ET), three hours before the latest deadline for a nuclear deal expires, Iranian state media reported on Monday.

Tasnim news agency, without citing a source, said it would be an “important” meeting. Iranian state television also reported about the ministerial meeting.

Several Western officials said they were unaware of such a meeting having been scheduled yet.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin Nouri in Dubai and John Irish, Arshad Mohammed and Louis Charbonneau in Vienna, writing by Louis Charbonneau, edting by Arshad Mohammed

