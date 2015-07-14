FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran, powers to hold 4.30 ET ministerial meeting, news conference: EU
#World News
July 14, 2015 / 6:27 AM / 2 years ago

Iran, powers to hold 4.30 ET ministerial meeting, news conference: EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Iran and six major powers will meet for nuclear talks at 0830 GMT (4.30 a.m. EDT) at the United Nations center in Vienna to be followed by a news conference, a spokeswoman for the European Union said on Tuesday.

Tehran and the six powers have been holding marathon diplomatic negotiations at the ministerial level for more than two weeks to resolve a 12-year stand-off over Iran’s nuclear program.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla and John Irish, editing by Louis Charbonneau

