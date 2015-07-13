FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Six major powers begin Iran nuclear meeting: U.S. Official
#World News
July 13, 2015 / 10:44 PM / 2 years ago

Six major powers begin Iran nuclear meeting: U.S. Official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Six major powers seeking to negotiate an agreement to limit the Iranian nuclear program began a meeting in the early hours of Tuesday, a U.S. official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Iran did not take part in the meeting. The powers - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States - are seeking to strike an agreement under which Iran would constrain its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Louis Charbonneau

