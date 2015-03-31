FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says deal on Iran would be 'good sign' but not there yet
#World News
March 31, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel says deal on Iran would be 'good sign' but not there yet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a joint news conference with French President Francois Hollande during a joint Franco-German cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday it would be a positive message if negotiators in Switzerland reach a deal with Iran on curbing its nuclear program but made clear that there had been no breakthrough in talks.

“An agreement would be a good sign,” Merkel told a news conference with French President Francois Hollande, saying it was vital that any agreement ensured Iran would not have access to nuclear weapons for a prolonged period of time.

“We’re hopeful that there will be an agreement but it hasn’t happened yet.” For nearly a week, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China have been trying to break an impasse in the talks in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michael Nienaber; writing by Erik Kirschbaum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
