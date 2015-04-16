FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's defense minister hopes for final deal on nuclear program
#World News
April 16, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

Iran's defense minister hopes for final deal on nuclear program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan told a security conference in Moscow on Thursday he hoped his country and six world powers would reach a final agreement on Tehran’s nuclear program.

A preliminary deal was reached earlier this month. The sides have until the end of June to work out a detailed technical agreement under which Iran would curb its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

The West and Israel suspect Tehran of aiming to develop nuclear weapons. Dehghan reiterated Iran’s line that its nuclear program is purely civilian.

“These accusations against Iran are absurd. We continue our cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency and we believe it will help us work out a comprehensive agreement,” he said.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
