FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Plans for European ministers to join Iran talks in doubt: officials
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 20, 2015 / 11:29 AM / 2 years ago

Plans for European ministers to join Iran talks in doubt: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - Plans for British, French and German foreign ministers to join nuclear talks in Switzerland are now “in flux,” an official close to the negotiations said on Friday.

European sources previously said the three ministers would arrive on Saturday to join U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and senior foreign ministry officials from Russia and China.

But those plans have since been updated and may have altered due to the death of Iranian President Hassan Rohani’s 90-year-old mother on Friday morning, the official said on condition of anonymity. A second official also said the travel plans were “unconfirmed.”

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau, Lesley Wroughton and John Irish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.