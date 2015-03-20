Plans for European ministers to join Iran talks in doubt: officials

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - Plans for British, French and German foreign ministers to join nuclear talks in Switzerland are now “in flux,” an official close to the negotiations said on Friday.

European sources previously said the three ministers would arrive on Saturday to join U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and senior foreign ministry officials from Russia and China.

But those plans have since been updated and may have altered due to the death of Iranian President Hassan Rohani’s 90-year-old mother on Friday morning, the official said on condition of anonymity. A second official also said the travel plans were “unconfirmed.”